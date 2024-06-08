You and me today, Dead Tree…

Today was the day I looked at this dead tree on the kids’ property and decided it was time. A “Before” photo.
Three hours later it was gone (well, down to a ground-level stump). I bought a bow saw for the task and easily cut off the two “branches.” Getting the trunk as low to the ground as I could without destroying all the surrounding hostas was quite another matter. It is truly astonishing how much you have to cut through before the remaining “fibers” give way and you can push it over. But it’s gone, and just in time for the birthday party tomorrow.
Ha-ha! This is not the first post tagged with ‘dead tree’!