Floating boardwalk by rhoing
Photo 4276

Floating boardwalk

Lake Williams Boardwalk, Marlborough, Massachusetts
It opened three weeks ago. On the last day of our visit with the kids and grandkids, Clare and I took a walk on the ½-mile-plus boardwalk, and then completed a two-mile loop around the lake on a wooded and shady trail.

“Lake Williams is a 113 acres of water and land in the heart of the City of Marlborough. The now two (2) mile long trail loop runs through the shady woods near the lake shore through young woodland and mature stands of trees, across wetlands on boardwalks and provides a view at the top of hill. The floating boardwalk provides an additional half mile of trail and wonderful water views to enjoy. The public is invited to walk, hike, or run and enjoy the nature the trail provides. The public is also encouraged to watch the birds that use the lake for feeding and especially during migration in spring and fall.” —Lake Williams Boardwalk

The Marlborough District Courthouse is on the right.

10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful! Looks like it was very pleasurable.
June 29th, 2024  
