Clear sailing today [Travel day]

No need to comment. Today was a full day on the road home: Medina, OH, to Carbondale. 552.6 miles in 9h 12m (60.1 mph). In stark contrast to yesterday.

I reset the trip odometer when we leave Massachusetts, so it’s about 1,191 miles from the kids’ house in Marlborough (trip odometer reading minus the short drive to the brewpub last night).

[75% black-and-white filter in ON1 Photo Raw.]

[ PXL_20240612_203945398_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

12th June 2024

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
