Photo 4278
Clear sailing today [Travel day]
No need to comment. Today was a full day on the road home: Medina, OH, to Carbondale. 552.6 miles in 9h 12m (60.1 mph). In stark contrast to
yesterday
.
I reset the trip odometer when we leave Massachusetts, so it’s about 1,191 miles from the kids’ house in Marlborough (trip odometer reading minus the short drive to the brewpub last night).
[75% black-and-white filter in ON1 Photo Raw.]
[ PXL_20240612_203945398_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
June 12 posts
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Must have been delicious”
3 years ago:
“Its final southern Illinois journey”
4 years ago:
“Back to the spillway”
5 years ago:
“‘Proof of distance’: 7K (half-way)”
6 years ago:
“‘Gyrator’ by Stephen Luecking”
7 years ago:
“Not much to look at…”
8 years ago:
“Three days in a row! (after 8½ months away)”
9 years ago:
“Oakleaf hydrangea”
10 years ago:
“Nectar on my glasses?”
11 years ago:
“I’m *standing*, not parked.”
12 years ago:
“Fiery skipper”
13 years ago:
“Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming”
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4271
4272
4273
4274
4275
4276
4277
4278
Tags
instrument
,
odometer
,
panel
,
instrument panel
,
tmlameposts
,
travel-day
,
tm-p8
,
tm12jun
