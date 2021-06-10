Sign up
Photo 3505
With my better three-fourths
At a local winery with our good friend, Ellen, who is visiting this week.
Day’s agenda
»
Giant City State Park
»
Makanda, IL
boardwalk
»
Blue Sky Vineyard
» Dinner:
Brick House Grill
(w/ Ellen & Bobbie)
Looking back
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
No post
4 years ago:
“Hackberry Emperor”
5 years ago:
“261 days…”
6 years ago:
“Polyphemus moth”
—one of the few stunningly beautiful moths
7 years ago:
“Another day to row!”
8 years ago:
“Thanks, Danette! Milkweed in the steamy greenhouse…”
9 years ago:
“Macro calla lily…”
10 years ago:
“Calla lily, revisited”
10th June 2021
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3505
photos
45
followers
32
following
960% complete
View this month »
