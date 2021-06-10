Previous
With my better three-fourths by rhoing
Photo 3505

With my better three-fourths

At a local winery with our good friend, Ellen, who is visiting this week.

Day’s agenda
» Giant City State Park
» Makanda, IL boardwalk
» Blue Sky Vineyard
» Dinner: Brick House Grill (w/ Ellen & Bobbie)

