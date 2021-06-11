Sign up
Photo 3506
Line 'em up!
Ellen decided to stay an extra day, which was fortuitous: Scratch wasn't open yesterday, but it's open today! It's a "must" outing for visitors who enjoy good, unusual beers. (Note: two flights for three of us.)
»
Scratch Brewing Co.
Looking back
1 year ago:
"New life"
2 years ago:
"Skipper on Ageratum"
3 years ago:
"New indoor rower!"
4 years ago:
"Great Spangled Fritillary [Filler #43]"
5 years ago:
"Hey, they perform a service…"
6 years ago:
"Buddleja (Butterfly bush)"
7 years ago:
"Water Willow"
8 years ago:
"Jenny's choice"
9 years ago:
"Circling the tower"
10 years ago:
"New towels"
[ PXL_20210611_174507534SOOC12x9tm :: cell phone ]
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
0
0
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3506
photos
45
followers
32
following
960% complete
3499
3500
3501
3502
3503
3504
3505
3506
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
11th June 2021 12:45pm
beer
,
scratch
,
ava
,
illinois
,
flights
,
scratch brewing
,
tm-p4a
,
scratch brewing company
