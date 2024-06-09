Previous
I have to be quick by rhoing
Photo 4275

I have to be quick

And he can’t be aware I’m taking a photo. His older sister went through a stage like this when she didn’t want her photo taken and this is where he is right now, so this is about as good as it gets!

[ PXL_20240609_175158106_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

June 9 posts
  1 year ago: No post
 2 years ago: “This doesn’t take long…”
 3 years ago: “Buckminster Fuller home”
 4 years ago: “Covid-19 test result”
 5 years ago: “Zebra Swallowtail — ‘ventral’ view”
 6 years ago: No post
 7 years ago: “Swamp Tigers”
 8 years ago: “Almost there!”
 9 years ago: “Dude, there are ants crawling on your face!”
10 years ago: “Wishbone Flower”
11 years ago: “1-frame day”
12 years ago: “Macro’ing ‘Everyday’”
13 years ago: “Driftwood + Tiger lilies”
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1171% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise