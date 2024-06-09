Sign up
Photo 4275
I have to be quick
And he can’t be aware I’m taking a photo. His older sister went through a stage like this when she didn’t want her photo taken and this is where he is right now, so this is about as good as it gets!
[ PXL_20240609_175158106_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
June 9 posts
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“This doesn’t take long…”
3 years ago:
“Buckminster Fuller home”
4 years ago:
“Covid-19 test result”
5 years ago:
“Zebra Swallowtail — ‘ventral’ view”
6 years ago:
No post
7 years ago:
“Swamp Tigers”
8 years ago:
“Almost there!”
9 years ago:
“Dude, there are ants crawling on your face!”
10 years ago:
“Wishbone Flower”
11 years ago:
“1-frame day”
12 years ago:
“Macro’ing ‘Everyday’”
13 years ago:
“Driftwood + Tiger lilies”
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
