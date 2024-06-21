Previous
Gates of the Mountains by rhoing
Photo 4291

Gates of the Mountains

Today we drove from Bozeman to Helena, toured the state capitol, had lunch and headed for the Gates of the Mountains boat tour on the Missouri River. This is the view about which “Captain [Meriwether] Lewis wrote on July 19, 1805,
this evening we entered much the most remarkable clifts that we have yet seen. these clifts rise from the waters edge on either side perpendicularly to the height of 1200 feet. ... the river appears to have forced its way through this immense body of solid rock for the distance of 5-3/4 Miles ... I called it the gates of the rocky mountains.’” —Wikipedia

My photos don’t do justice to views we had on this 2-hour boat tour (not an ill-fated “… three hour tour. A three hour tour…”).

[ PXL_20240621_205215338_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

