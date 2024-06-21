Sign up
Previous
18 / 365
Circles and arcs
Montana State Capitol
, Helena. I couldn’t get directly under the dome; there was an event in progress, but we had a fantastic guide (“Donna”).
This makes
eleven posts from state capitols
:
1.
Illinois
2.
Indiana
3. Ohio:
Rotunda floor
::
Rotunda skylight
4.
Texas
5.
Tennessee
6.
Minnesota
7.
North Carolina
8.
Wisconsin
9.
Arizona Capitol Museum
10.
New York
11. Montana
[ PXL_20240621_172606576_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4309
photos
36
followers
33
following
Tags
circles
,
montana
,
helena
,
state capitol
,
arcs
,
tmstatehouses
,
tm-p8
,
tm21jun
,
state capitols
