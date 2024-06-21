Previous
Circles and arcs by rhoing
Circles and arcs

Montana State Capitol, Helena. I couldn’t get directly under the dome; there was an event in progress, but we had a fantastic guide (“Donna”).

This makes eleven posts from state capitols:
    1. Illinois
    2. Indiana
    3. Ohio: Rotunda floor :: Rotunda skylight
    4. Texas
    5. Tennessee
    6. Minnesota
    7. North Carolina
    8. Wisconsin
    9. Arizona Capitol Museum
   10. New York
   11. Montana

[ PXL_20240621_172606576_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
21st June 2024

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
