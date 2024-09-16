Sign up
65 / 365
Dagger Moth [Filler]
I
think
this will be a new-to-me moth, a “dagger moth” (genus Acronicta) in the family of “owlet moths.” This guy came into the house and landed in a slipper by the door, so that’s the background for this photo!
» Submitted as genus Acronicta, a “Dagger Moth”: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
]
[ PXL_20240915_170306812_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
» Main album
16th September 2024
16th Sep 24
0
0
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4441
photos
39
followers
40
following
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
4372
4373
63
4374
64
4375
65
4376
Views
0
Album
Taken
15th September 2024 10:03pm
Tags
insect
,
moth
,
lepidoptera
,
tmmoths
,
noctuidae
,
tminsects
