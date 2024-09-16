Previous
Dagger Moth [Filler] by rhoing
Dagger Moth [Filler]

I think this will be a new-to-me moth, a “dagger moth” (genus Acronicta) in the family of “owlet moths.” This guy came into the house and landed in a slipper by the door, so that’s the background for this photo!

» Submitted as genus Acronicta, a “Dagger Moth”: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ]

[ PXL_20240915_170306812_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

16th September 2024 16th Sep 24

