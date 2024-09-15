Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
64 / 365
Yeeaah. Another moth. It’s KV’s fault!
[Filler] I’m pretty sure this is going to turn out to be another new one.
» ID’ed as
Urola nivalis
or “Snowy Urola” at: [
iNaturalist
]
» Submitted as
Urola nivalis
or “Snowy Urola”: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
]
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
MPG
] [
UK Moths
]
[ PXL_20240914_134848674_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
Main album
15th September 2024
15th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4438
photos
39
followers
40
following
17% complete
View this month »
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
Latest from all albums
4370
62
4371
4372
4373
63
4374
64
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Extras
Taken
14th September 2024 6:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
moth
,
lepidoptera
,
tmmoths
,
crambidae
,
crambinae
,
garden-visitor
,
bamona-submitted
,
bugguide-submitted
,
tminsects
,
tmfiller
,
tm-moth-species
,
tm-p8
,
tminsectspecies2024
,
inaturalist-confirmed
,
crambid snout moths
,
crambine snout moths
,
snowy urola
,
urola nivalis
,
tm15sep
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close