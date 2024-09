Yeeaah. Another moth. It’s KV’s fault!

[Filler] I’m pretty sure this is going to turn out to be another new one.» ID’ed asor “Snowy Urola” at: [ iNaturalist » Submitted asor “Snowy Urola”: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide » Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ MPG ] [[ PXL_20240914_134848674_LE15tm :: cell phone ]