Mt. Helena summit

This morning we hiked to the top of Mt. Helena.
Mt. Helena elevation: 5,468 feet (1,667 meters)
Helena (town) elevation: 3,875 feet (1,181 meters)
Elevation gain on the hike: ~1,000 feet (305 meters)
We climbed the 1906 Trail and the Powerline Trail. We are not accustomed to being this far above sea level, so this was not a straightforward 1,000 foot climb for us, but we got to the top.
There are quite a few trails, which spreads out the hikers and bikers at any given time. » Mount Helena, Montana