Mt. Helena summit by rhoing
Photo 4292

Mt. Helena summit

This morning we hiked to the top of Mt. Helena.
    Mt. Helena elevation: 5,468 feet (1,667 meters)
    Helena (town) elevation: 3,875 feet (1,181 meters)
    Elevation gain on the hike: ~1,000 feet (305 meters)
We climbed the 1906 Trail and the Powerline Trail. We are not accustomed to being this far above sea level, so this was not a straightforward 1,000 foot climb for us, but we got to the top.

There are quite a few trails, which spreads out the hikers and bikers at any given time. » Mount Helena, Montana

[ PXL_20240622_151853142_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice pic!
July 8th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Well done!
July 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
Happy couple on the a lovely background!
July 8th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Love the background
July 8th, 2024  
