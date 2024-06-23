Today we drove from Helena back to Bozeman for our early morning departure flight. Museum of the Rockies was on our list of possible things to see-or-do and since it was hot, we sought out the AC.
And we’re glad we did; it’s a gem. There was a planetarium program (delightfully narrated by George Takei), but the dinosaur exhibit was the highlight.
Montana’s geology is particularly suited for finding dinosaur fossils and this guy, “Wankel Rex” (MOR 555), was the most-complete T-rex fossil skeleton at the time of its discovery in 1988. This is a replica; the real one is at the Smithsonian in Washington, DC. Also, a bronze replica stands outside the Museum of the Rockies (“Big Mike”).