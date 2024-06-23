Previous
Headwaters by rhoing
20 / 365

Headwaters

Today we drove from Helena back to Bozeman for our early morning flight tomorrow. Along the way (I-90), we stopped at Three Forks and Missouri Headwaters State Park. This spot is the headwaters of the Missouri River: the Madison River is flowing from the left; opposite is the Jefferson River joining the Madison. Off they flow to the right as the Missouri River.

This trip has been an introduction for me to more about the Lewis and Clark Expedition. It flows off the tongue because we’ve all heard of it, but being on the Missouri two days ago and being along the path they took — the capital, Helena, is even in Lewis and Clark County — my curiosity has been piqued to learn more about the expedition, so I bought a book at the Museum of the Rockies yesterday to read at the airports and on the flights tomorrow.

More—
» Three Forks
» Missouri Headwaters State Park
   • The sign in the photo
» Lewis and Clark Expedition

[ PXL_20240623_174437951_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

GaryW
Great photo! I love knowing that others get "caught up" in the history and knowledge of places they visit! Hope you enjoy the book and learn lots!!
July 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise