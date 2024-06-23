Today we drove from Helena back to Bozeman for our early morning flight tomorrow. Along the way (I-90), we stopped at Three Forks and Missouri Headwaters State Park. This spot is the headwaters of the Missouri River: the Madison River is flowing from the left; opposite is the Jefferson River joining the Madison. Off they flow to the right as the Missouri River.
This trip has been an introduction for me to more about the Lewis and Clark Expedition. It flows off the tongue because we’ve all heard of it, but being on the Missouri two days ago and being along the path they took — the capital, Helena, is even in Lewis and Clark County — my curiosity has been piqued to learn more about the expedition, so I bought a book at the Museum of the Rockies yesterday to read at the airports and on the flights tomorrow.