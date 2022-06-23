Previous
Last day by rhoing
Photo 3753

Last day

Thirteen days old. Getting a “hand photo” before we leave, as I have tried to do with the older grandchildren, too.

[ PXL_20220624_002048454S105x70Sctm :: cell phone ]

23rd June 2022

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details

Dawn ace
A keeper for sure
April 12th, 2023  
Kim ace
Priceless!
April 12th, 2023  
