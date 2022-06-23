Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3753
Last day
Thirteen days old. Getting a “hand photo” before we leave, as I have tried to do with
the older grandchildren
, too.
[ PXL_20220624_002048454S105x70Sctm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Under the hood, 1970s technology”
2 years ago:
“My own ‘Frozen II’ tattoos…”
3 years ago:
“Painted Lady”
4 years ago:
“What can I say?”
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“Fragrant sumac (with a poisonous relative!)”
7 years ago:
“Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont, Ohio”
8 years ago:
“Angel Wings”
9 years ago:
“Snowberry clearwing”
10 years ago:
“Another butterfly? I’m sorry! Only 5 frames today”
11 years ago:
“Daylily … at night”
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
3892
photos
40
followers
37
following
1066% complete
View this month »
3885
3886
3887
3888
3889
3890
3891
3892
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
23rd June 2022 8:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hands
,
granddaughters
,
grandchild
,
selective-coloring
,
tmselectivecoloring
,
tm-p4a
,
tmgrandchildren
,
tmgranddaughters
Dawn
ace
A keeper for sure
April 12th, 2023
Kim
ace
Priceless!
April 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close