Photo 3754
Grape vines [Travel day 1]
At the Pennsylvania Welcome Center, just west of the New York state line [westbound] on I-90.
[ PXL_20220624_183849553S105x70tm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“New car lot, June 2021 [Filler]”
2 years ago:
“Fences [ETSOOI]”
3 years ago:
“American Lady”
4 years ago:
“For this grandpa, it's been the eyes…”
5 years ago:
“‘Hacked-berry’ Emperor?”
6 years ago:
“Back-scratcher for cows!”
7 years ago:
“Fuzzy silo”
8 years ago:
“One person’s ‘invasive’…”
9 years ago:
“Widow skimmer”
10 years ago:
“Ghostly Amberwing”
11 years ago:
“Natural fireworks”
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
1
0
Tags
sky
,
pennsylvania
,
clouds
,
grapes
,
vines
,
winery
,
vineyards
,
travel-day
,
tm-p4a
Mags
ace
A beautiful view!
April 13th, 2023
