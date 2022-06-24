Previous
Grape vines [Travel day 1] by rhoing
Photo 3754

Grape vines [Travel day 1]

At the Pennsylvania Welcome Center, just west of the New York state line [westbound] on I-90.

[ PXL_20220624_183849553S105x70tm :: cell phone ]

24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags ace
A beautiful view!
April 13th, 2023  
