Photo 3755
Well, they didn’t all die!
After 17 days of just Mother Nature, the milkweed patch
planted 5 weeks ago
is producing some seemingly-viable plants. Some weeds, too, but at least many of the planted plants continue to grow.
[ PXL_20220625_201613296e060ccwS100x75tm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“At the confluence [Filler]”
2 years ago:
“It’s hydrangea season in New England”
3 years ago:
“Compare the “Ladies” (toggle between them)”
4 years ago:
“Crash after a crawl”
5 years ago:
“Eastern Amberwing”
6 years ago:
“Hangin’ out on the water (with a genetics exercise)”
7 years ago:
“Scrumdillyumptious, indeed!”
8 years ago:
“Oh, the indignity!”
9 years ago:
“First butterfly in our garden!”
10 years ago:
“Snowberry Clearwing”
11 years ago:
“At the flower show…”
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
1
0
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
plant
,
leaves
,
sprouts
,
seeds
,
planting
,
seedlings
,
tmplants
,
apocynaceae
,
tmleaves
,
butterfly milkweed
,
travel-day
,
asclepias tuberosa
,
butterfly-weed
,
pleurisy root
,
chigger flower
,
tm-p4a
,
sproutings
Mags
ace
Nice!!!
April 13th, 2023
