Previous
Very long tails! by rhoing
Photo 4322

Very long tails!

Don’t know that I’ve ever seen longer tails on a swallowtail!

» Submitted as Neographium marcellus or “Zebra Swallowtail”: [ BAMONA ]
» Submitted as Eurytides marcellus or “Zebra Swallowtail”: [ BugGuide ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ UK Butterflies ]

[ PXL_20240724_175317661_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

July 24 posts
       “Extras”:
  1 year ago: No post
 2 years ago: “Discovering the ‘tricycle’”
 3 years ago: “Departure-day filler”
 4 years ago: “Experimenting”
 5 years ago: “No Bluetooth… [Filler]”
 6 years ago: “Eastern Tiger Swallowtail”
 7 years ago: “Practicing [Filler #50]”
 8 years ago: “Northern Napa Valley”
 9 years ago: “Another travel day”
10 years ago: “Photo bombing butterfly”
11 years ago: “Hey, at least it’s not a butterfly!”
12 years ago: “Gray Hairstreak”
13 years ago: “Zebra swallowtail”
24th July 2024 24th Jul 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1184% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Amazing shot!
July 31st, 2024  
KV ace
Those are super long tails and so very white… we had some Zebra Swallowtails at nearby Smith Gilbert Gardens butterfly house. The ones I saw in June had long tails but the tails were not as wide as the tails on this butterfly and they also had more black on them all the way to the end.
July 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise