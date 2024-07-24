Sign up
Previous
Photo 4322
Very long tails!
Don’t know that I’ve ever seen longer tails on a swallowtail!
» Submitted as
Neographium marcellus
or “Zebra Swallowtail”: [
BAMONA
]
» Submitted as
Eurytides marcellus
or “Zebra Swallowtail”: [
BugGuide
]
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
UK Butterflies
]
[ PXL_20240724_175317661_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
July 24 posts
“Extras”:
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Discovering the ‘tricycle’”
3 years ago:
“Departure-day filler”
4 years ago:
“Experimenting”
5 years ago:
“No Bluetooth… [Filler]”
6 years ago:
“Eastern Tiger Swallowtail”
7 years ago:
“Practicing [Filler #50]”
8 years ago:
“Northern Napa Valley”
9 years ago:
“Another travel day”
10 years ago:
“Photo bombing butterfly”
11 years ago:
“Hey, at least it’s not a butterfly!”
12 years ago:
“Gray Hairstreak”
13 years ago:
“Zebra swallowtail”
24th July 2024
24th Jul 24
2
1
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4357
photos
38
followers
36
following
1184% complete
4315
4316
4317
4318
4319
4320
4321
4322
34
4317
4318
35
4319
4320
4321
4322
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
24th July 2024 10:53pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
swallowtail
,
lepidoptera
,
swallowtail butterfly
,
zebra swallowtail
,
eurytides marcellus
,
tmbutterflies
,
garden-visitor
,
papilionidae
,
papilioninae
,
bamona-submitted
,
bugguide-submitted
,
tminsects
,
neographium marcellus
,
protographium marcellus
,
tm-p8
,
tm24jul
,
tmbutterflies2024
Mags
ace
Amazing shot!
July 31st, 2024
KV
ace
Those are super long tails and so very white… we had some Zebra Swallowtails at nearby Smith Gilbert Gardens butterfly house. The ones I saw in June had long tails but the tails were not as wide as the tails on this butterfly and they also had more black on them all the way to the end.
July 31st, 2024
