Experimenting by rhoing
Photo 3212

Experimenting

Without a long lens, how close can I get with just a 60mm macro lens…

» ID’ed at BAMONA as “Junonia coenia” or “Common Buckeye”
» Species pages: Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ UK Butterflies ]

[ IMG_1111S9x675Utm :: 60mm ]
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Photo Details

