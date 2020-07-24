Sign up
Photo 3212
Experimenting
Without a long lens, how close can I get with just a 60mm macro lens…
ID’ed at BAMONA
as “
Junonia coenia
” or “Common Buckeye”
BAMONA
BugGuide
UK Butterflies
Looking back
1 year ago:
“No Bluetooth… [Filler]”
2 years ago:
“Eastern Tiger Swallowtail”
3 years ago:
“Practicing [Filler #50]”
4 years ago:
“Northern Napa Valley”
5 years ago:
“Another travel day”
6 years ago:
“Photo bombing butterfly”
7 years ago:
“Hey, at least it’s not a butterfly!”
8 years ago:
“Gray Hairstreak”
9 years ago:
“Zebra swallowtail”
24th July 2020
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
insect
butterfly
lepidoptera
common buckeye
junonia coenia
tmbutterflies
bamona-confirmed
garden-visitor
nymphalidae
nymphalinae
brushfooted butterfly
tminsects
tm60mm
tmbutterflies2020
