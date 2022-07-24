Discovering the ‘tricycle’

Clare had me procure the tricycle from the attic (it was a bit “buried.”) Not surprisingly, this tricycle was Jenny’s 30+ years ago first, and then Grace’s. We just left it in the garage and she saw it immediately and wanted to try it right away. She didn’t get the hang of it — isn’t that an odd sort of expression? — right away, but by now, the third day, she is quite proficient. (She doesn’t have a tricycle at home; she has a “strider.” Will this change?)
Every time we leave or return to the garage, she wanted to ring the bell. The bell came from the Netherlands when Clare’s parents went on a trip that was bicycle touring through the countryside. She wanted to ring the bell every time she was in the garage. :)