Previous
Next
Discovering the ‘tricycle’ by rhoing
Photo 3686

Discovering the ‘tricycle’

Clare had me procure the tricycle from the attic (it was a bit “buried.”) Not surprisingly, this tricycle was Jenny’s 30+ years ago first, and then Grace’s. We just left it in the garage and she saw it immediately and wanted to try it right away. She didn’t get the hang of it — isn’t that an odd sort of expression? — right away, but by now, the third day, she is quite proficient. (She doesn’t have a tricycle at home; she has a “strider.” Will this change?)

Every time we leave or return to the garage, she wanted to ring the bell. The bell came from the Netherlands when Clare’s parents went on a trip that was bicycle touring through the countryside. She wanted to ring the bell every time she was in the garage. :)

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Departure-day filler”
 2 years ago: “Experimenting”
 3 years ago: “No Bluetooth… [Filler]”
 4 years ago: “Eastern Tiger Swallowtail”
 5 years ago: “Practicing [Filler #50]” (for the upcoming total solar eclipse)
 6 years ago: “Northern Napa Valley” (Hmm. This is one of my favorite photos, period.)
 7 years ago: “Another travel day”
 8 years ago: “Photo bombing butterfly” (Looks like a bad Photoshop edit!)
 9 years ago: “Hey, at least it’s not a butterfly!”
10 years ago: “Gray Hairstreak”
11 years ago: “Zebra swallowtail”

[ PXL_20220724_161607751S9x12tm :: cell phone ]
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
1009% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise