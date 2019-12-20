Sign up
Photo 1700
Last Night's Sunset!
Totally cloudy and rainy today,so had to go with last nights sunset. Had a little color, but thought it would be a lot more.
20th December 2019
20th Dec 19
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
4760
photos
125
followers
32
following
465% complete
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th December 2019 5:40pm
Tags
sunset-rick365
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful capture!!
December 21st, 2019
Milanie
ace
So nicely framed. Like it against black.
December 21st, 2019
amyK
ace
Nice framing
December 21st, 2019
Peter Dulis
ace
love it ...
December 21st, 2019
Barb
Has an air of mystery about it...
December 21st, 2019
