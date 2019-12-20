Previous
Last Night's Sunset! by rickster549
Photo 1700

Last Night's Sunset!

Totally cloudy and rainy today,so had to go with last nights sunset. Had a little color, but thought it would be a lot more.
20th December 2019 20th Dec 19

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful capture!!
December 21st, 2019  
Milanie ace
So nicely framed. Like it against black.
December 21st, 2019  
amyK ace
Nice framing
December 21st, 2019  
Peter Dulis ace
love it ...
December 21st, 2019  
Barb
Has an air of mystery about it...
December 21st, 2019  
