Photo 1703
Blue Heron Watching the Fisherman!
There was a fisherman off to the right, that the Blue Heron was watching very intently. A lot of times, if you catch a fish, the Blue Herons will come up real close to you in hopes of getting the fish that you just caught.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
birds-rick365
Jane Pittenger
ace
Watching intently for sure. At the lake where I swim in the Summer, the fishermen throw their undersized fish to the heron and osprey waiting nearby
December 29th, 2019
amyK
ace
Really nice clear capture
December 29th, 2019
Peter Dulis
ace
Love it - fav
December 29th, 2019
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice
December 29th, 2019
