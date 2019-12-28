Previous
Next
Blue Heron Watching the Fisherman! by rickster549
Photo 1703

Blue Heron Watching the Fisherman!

There was a fisherman off to the right, that the Blue Heron was watching very intently. A lot of times, if you catch a fish, the Blue Herons will come up real close to you in hopes of getting the fish that you just caught.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
466% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Watching intently for sure. At the lake where I swim in the Summer, the fishermen throw their undersized fish to the heron and osprey waiting nearby
December 29th, 2019  
amyK ace
Really nice clear capture
December 29th, 2019  
Peter Dulis ace
Love it - fav
December 29th, 2019  
Danette Thompson ace
Nice
December 29th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise