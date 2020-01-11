Previous
Next
Blue Heron Taking a Break! by rickster549
Photo 1717

Blue Heron Taking a Break!

This is just one of the many that are sitting around in the pines. There was another one above this one, but just couldn't get both of them in the shot.
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
470% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Like the way they just sit around waiting for you to take their picture!
January 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise