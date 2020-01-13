Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1719
Not Many Clouds Tonight!
Just the line of clouds above the horizon, so not a whole lot of color tonight. But did make for an interesting falling sun, through the clouds.
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
4817
photos
135
followers
32
following
470% complete
View this month »
1712
1713
1714
1715
1716
1717
1718
1719
Latest from all albums
1717
1425
1718
1670
1426
1719
1671
1427
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th January 2020 5:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Ingrid
The golden light is beautiful and you made the few clouds work for you!
January 14th, 2020
amyK
ace
Like this a lot. Beautiful sunset and the hint of ripples in the water is very attractive.
January 14th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close