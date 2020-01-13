Previous
Not Many Clouds Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 1719

Not Many Clouds Tonight!

Just the line of clouds above the horizon, so not a whole lot of color tonight. But did make for an interesting falling sun, through the clouds.
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Rick

@rickster549
Ingrid
The golden light is beautiful and you made the few clouds work for you!
January 14th, 2020  
amyK ace
Like this a lot. Beautiful sunset and the hint of ripples in the water is very attractive.
January 14th, 2020  
