Barred Owl Taking a Snooze! by rickster549
Barred Owl Taking a Snooze!

Just couldn't get this guy to open those eyes today. Or at least when I was ready for a shot.
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Elizabeth ace
Great capture, even with eyes shut!
January 18th, 2020  
Caroline ace
A really cute subject caught snoozing!
January 18th, 2020  
