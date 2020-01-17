Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1723
Barred Owl Taking a Snooze!
Just couldn't get this guy to open those eyes today. Or at least when I was ready for a shot.
17th January 2020
17th Jan 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
4829
photos
136
followers
32
following
472% complete
View this month »
1716
1717
1718
1719
1720
1721
1722
1723
Latest from all albums
1673
1429
1722
1674
1430
1723
1675
1431
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th January 2020 9:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Elizabeth
ace
Great capture, even with eyes shut!
January 18th, 2020
Caroline
ace
A really cute subject caught snoozing!
January 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close