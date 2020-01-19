Sign up
Photo 1725
Bushy Tail Having a Snack!
Not sure if this guy found one of the nuts it buried or just happened to find another one. Either way, it was sure munching a lot.
19th January 2020
19th Jan 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
4835
photos
136
followers
32
following
1718
1719
1720
1721
1722
1723
1724
1725
1723
1431
1724
1676
1432
1725
1677
1433
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th January 2020 1:30pm
Tags
squirrels-rick365
amyK
ace
Nice dof
January 20th, 2020
*lynn
ace
sleek looking squirrel ...he doesn't know how good he has it!
January 20th, 2020
