I'm Protecting the Nest!

Just happened to catch the Bald Eagle at the nest tree after it started chirping as it landed. Had to really work to get somewhat of a clearing to see it without stuff in the way. Still wish I was closer, but this will be as close as I can get, and this is about 80 to 100 yards away.

Had to take a break. Slow going on the project, but hopefully tomorrow will be a little more successful.