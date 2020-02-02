Sign up
Photo 1737
Myrtle Was Watching the Nest!
Myrtle was doing some straightening of the nest today and eventually sat down, so guess there must me some eggs in there.
2nd February 2020
2nd Feb 20
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
4871
photos
136
followers
33
following
475% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd February 2020 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana
ace
Great shot and backlighting. I am surprised at the nest, it does not look too comfortable nor large enough.
February 3rd, 2020
Martin Jalkotzy
Myrtle? Great shot.
February 3rd, 2020
