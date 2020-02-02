Previous
Next
Myrtle Was Watching the Nest! by rickster549
Photo 1737

Myrtle Was Watching the Nest!

Myrtle was doing some straightening of the nest today and eventually sat down, so guess there must me some eggs in there.
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
475% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great shot and backlighting. I am surprised at the nest, it does not look too comfortable nor large enough.
February 3rd, 2020  
Martin Jalkotzy
Myrtle? Great shot.
February 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise