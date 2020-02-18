Previous
Barred Owl Hanging Out! by rickster549
Photo 1753

Barred Owl Hanging Out!

Just happened to catch this guy sitting up there. It was a little bit further off of the trail, so wasn't in the normal area that I look for them. Never could get it to open those eyes. Guess it was just too early in the morning. :-)
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Rick

