Photo 1753
Barred Owl Hanging Out!
Just happened to catch this guy sitting up there. It was a little bit further off of the trail, so wasn't in the normal area that I look for them. Never could get it to open those eyes. Guess it was just too early in the morning. :-)
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th February 2020 10:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
