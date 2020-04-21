Another Vistor Today!

Was watching something on tv this morning and saw a flash outside of the window. Thought is was a couple of dogs, but then I got up and looked out and noticed that it was a couple of fawns. So had to run and get the camera. (guess I'll just have to keep it out there). They then ran back into the ferns, so figured my chance had disappeared. Was back on the couch and looked up again, and there they were. Got a couple of shots through the sliding glass door, and then ran outside into the front yard to catch them as they started to come out into the front yard. I was spotted and off they went. They ran across the street and then on up to the far end of the street, which I figured they were going into another section of woods. In the meantime, my neighbor came out and asked what I was after, which I told him, and about that time, here comes the two kids running down the street. There was a car coming and I started to wave to flag them down, but fortunately, the two finally crossed back into my yard and then hit the fern patch, once again. With all of this, never did see mom.