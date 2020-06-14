Sign up
Photo 1870
Tonight's Sunset at a Different Location!
Thought I would change it up a little bit, but think it might have been better at my usual spot, due to where the clouds ended up.
14th June 2020
14th Jun 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5264
photos
142
followers
36
following
512% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th June 2020 7:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Kerri Michaels
ace
beautiful fav
June 15th, 2020
