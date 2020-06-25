Previous
At Least Got a Short Sighting of the Sun! by rickster549
Photo 1881

At Least Got a Short Sighting of the Sun!

Had some severe thunderstorms move through this afternoon and ended shortly before sunset, so had to run down on the off chance that something might show up. The sun popped out for just a few minutes and then the heavy clouds moved back in.
25th June 2020

Rick

@rickster549
