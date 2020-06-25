Sign up
Photo 1881
At Least Got a Short Sighting of the Sun!
Had some severe thunderstorms move through this afternoon and ended shortly before sunset, so had to run down on the off chance that something might show up. The sun popped out for just a few minutes and then the heavy clouds moved back in.
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5297
photos
144
followers
35
following
1874
1875
1876
1877
1878
1879
1880
1881
1829
1583
1880
1830
1584
1881
1831
1585
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th June 2020 6:59pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
