Sunset Through the Thunderstorms!
Wasn't a total fail tonight. Did get a little sun popping through the clouds and it calmed down real nice. Was able to do some long exposures at this time so smoothed things out real nice.
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
Do check this on black - a big fav! Love those clouds. Awesome shot, Rick.
August 15th, 2020
