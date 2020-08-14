Previous
Sunset Through the Thunderstorms! by rickster549
Sunset Through the Thunderstorms!

Wasn't a total fail tonight. Did get a little sun popping through the clouds and it calmed down real nice. Was able to do some long exposures at this time so smoothed things out real nice.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Do check this on black - a big fav! Love those clouds. Awesome shot, Rick.
August 15th, 2020  
