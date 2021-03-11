Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2140
Stars!
Have been in an introductory course on Milky Way photography. Haven't been able to find a good dark spot yet and was just practicing out in the backyard to just get some of the stars. Probably best on black.
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6074
photos
177
followers
42
following
586% complete
View this month »
2133
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
Latest from all albums
2138
1842
2139
2089
1843
2140
2090
1844
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
11th March 2021 9:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
Nighttime shots of the Milky Way always fascinate me - but my problem is driving to a place dark enough - I don't drive well at night any more. Have to find a place where I can spend the night. Nice start.
March 12th, 2021
Diana
ace
Love the way you composed this, lovely stars and framing.
March 12th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close