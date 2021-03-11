Previous
Stars! by rickster549
Stars!

Have been in an introductory course on Milky Way photography. Haven't been able to find a good dark spot yet and was just practicing out in the backyard to just get some of the stars. Probably best on black.
Rick

rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Nighttime shots of the Milky Way always fascinate me - but my problem is driving to a place dark enough - I don't drive well at night any more. Have to find a place where I can spend the night. Nice start.
March 12th, 2021  
Diana ace
Love the way you composed this, lovely stars and framing.
March 12th, 2021  
