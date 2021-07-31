Previous
Fire Breathing Dragon! by rickster549
Fire Breathing Dragon!

Got a few clouds on the horizon tonight. Especially liked that one just to the right of the sun. Sort of looked like a dragon breathing out fire. Probably best on black.
31st July 2021 31st Jul 21

Rick

@rickster549
