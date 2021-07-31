Sign up
Photo 2282
Fire Breathing Dragon!
Got a few clouds on the horizon tonight. Especially liked that one just to the right of the sun. Sort of looked like a dragon breathing out fire. Probably best on black.
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
31st July 2021 8:10pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
