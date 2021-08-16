Previous
View of the Pier From the Other End! by rickster549
Photo 2298

View of the Pier From the Other End!

No sunset tonight, due to the bands from Fred, but this is one from the other night with rain coming down then, also. At least there is a covered area at the end of the pier to get under.
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

Rick

@rickster549
Danette Thompson ace
Such a pretty place
August 17th, 2021  
Carrie Shepeard
Very tropical view!
August 17th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
Interesting
August 17th, 2021  
