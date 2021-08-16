Sign up
Photo 2298
View of the Pier From the Other End!
No sunset tonight, due to the bands from Fred, but this is one from the other night with rain coming down then, also. At least there is a covered area at the end of the pier to get under.
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
3
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6548
photos
190
followers
47
following
629% complete
View this month »
2291
2292
2293
2294
2295
2296
2297
2298
Latest from all albums
2296
2000
2297
2247
2001
2298
2248
2002
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th August 2021 7:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Such a pretty place
August 17th, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
Very tropical view!
August 17th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
Interesting
August 17th, 2021
