Photo 2321
Well, Guess I Should Have Stayed Home Tonight!
No sun tonight, at all. But I made the trip just to see if anything would happen. You never know. Fortunately, it's only about 6 miles from the house, so it's not too bad of a drive.
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
1
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6617
photos
194
followers
47
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments: 1
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th September 2021 7:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Lucky you, 6 miles. Well, no sun but beautify blues tho!
September 9th, 2021
