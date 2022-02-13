Previous
Had Sunset Tonight, but Hardly Any Clouds! by rickster549
Photo 2479

Had Sunset Tonight, but Hardly Any Clouds!

All of the clouds finally cleared out today so was sort of an uneventful sunset tonight. Plus the winds had picked up and was really shaking things up. Didn't even stay my normal time after sunset to see what happened.
13th February 2022

Rick

@rickster549
