Anhinga Drying Out! by rickster549
Anhinga Drying Out!

This seems to be a popular spot for the anhinga's to get up there and try to dry out.
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
