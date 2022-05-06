Previous
One More Sunset From Last Night! by rickster549
Photo 2561

One More Sunset From Last Night!

Total clouds tonight, so no sunset. This was one of the last shots as I was leaving, after getting back up on the pier.
6th May 2022 6th May 22

Rick

Milanie ace
Those are some awesome clouds and nice silhouettes - the low spread of the orange is lovely
May 7th, 2022  
