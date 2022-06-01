Sign up
Photo 2587
Tonight's Sunset, Not a Cloud in the Sky!
Sorry for not commenting the last day or so, I've come down with something, and just haven't felt like getting out. Did get down to the pier tonight,and of course, there wasn't a cloud in the sky.
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
2580
2581
2582
2583
2584
2585
2586
2587
2535
2289
2586
2536
2290
2587
2537
2291
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st June 2022 8:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
Getting down to the pier means you're feeling some better - good news. Even without any clouds. you got some nice color. Looks like you had it to yourself
June 2nd, 2022
