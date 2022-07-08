Previous
No Sun Tonight! by rickster549
No Sun Tonight!

We did get a good bit of rain this afternoon, and wasn't sure if it would clear up or not. So had to go down, and this was about the best that it got. No sun tonight.
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

Milanie ace
You probably caught the best there was there tonight - the blues are an interesting change and made a pretty shot. Wish we could get some of that rain - 106 today and NO rain in sight.
July 9th, 2022  
