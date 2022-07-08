Sign up
Photo 2624
No Sun Tonight!
We did get a good bit of rain this afternoon, and wasn't sure if it would clear up or not. So had to go down, and this was about the best that it got. No sun tonight.
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
1
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
You probably caught the best there was there tonight - the blues are an interesting change and made a pretty shot. Wish we could get some of that rain - 106 today and NO rain in sight.
July 9th, 2022
