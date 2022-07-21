Previous
A Different Location Tonight! by rickster549
A Different Location Tonight!

Was trying a different spot tonight in hopes that after sunset, I could get a shot of the Milky Way, but that didn't happen. Too much cloud cover in the MW direction.
21st July 2022

Rick

@rickster549
Rick
Milanie ace
A different look, but just as pretty
July 22nd, 2022  
