Photo 2702
Had a Few Clouds in There Tonight!
Not sure where all of the color was coming from, but there wasn't a whole lot of clouds out there. And those that were there didn't seem to be contributing to the flash of red.
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7758
photos
186
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th October 2022 7:22pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
That is an interesting one with so few clouds and so much color.
October 11th, 2022
