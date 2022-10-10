Previous
Had a Few Clouds in There Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 2702

Had a Few Clouds in There Tonight!

Not sure where all of the color was coming from, but there wasn't a whole lot of clouds out there. And those that were there didn't seem to be contributing to the flash of red.
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
That is an interesting one with so few clouds and so much color.
October 11th, 2022  
