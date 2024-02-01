Previous
Lots of Clouds Tonight For Sunset! by rickster549
Lots of Clouds Tonight For Sunset!

Thought it was really going to be a good one tonight with all of these clouds, but it was one of those nights when the sun went down behind that one darker group of clouds and things darkened up. Still a very nice afternoon.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Rick

Suzanne ace
I think it's pretty spectacular and well captured. You seem to live in sunset central!
February 2nd, 2024  
