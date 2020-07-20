Previous
Eastern Lubber Grasshopper! by rickster549
Eastern Lubber Grasshopper!

Never know what your going to find on the hand rail while walking through the one park that I like. Might put the other critter on tomorrow, but was sure glad I was paying attention today.
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Elena Arquero ace
What armor! Great detail.
July 21st, 2020  
