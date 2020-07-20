Sign up
Photo 1856
Eastern Lubber Grasshopper!
Never know what your going to find on the hand rail while walking through the one park that I like. Might put the other critter on tomorrow, but was sure glad I was paying attention today.
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5372
photos
149
followers
35
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th July 2020 8:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Elena Arquero
ace
What armor! Great detail.
July 21st, 2020
