Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 1857
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly!
At least that's what I think it is. It just wouldn't stop flapping those wings where I could get a good open shot.
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5375
photos
149
followers
36
following
1850
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
1857
1905
1855
1906
1856
1610
1907
1857
1611
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st July 2020 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterflys-rick365
Anne Pancella
ace
Great shot. That is a Giant Swallowtail. It has a yellow bar across it's back, and is bigger than the Tiger Swallowtail. It also tends to feed while flying rather than perching on the flower in my experience.
July 22nd, 2020
