Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly! by rickster549
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly!

At least that's what I think it is. It just wouldn't stop flapping those wings where I could get a good open shot.
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Rick

Anne Pancella ace
Great shot. That is a Giant Swallowtail. It has a yellow bar across it's back, and is bigger than the Tiger Swallowtail. It also tends to feed while flying rather than perching on the flower in my experience.
July 22nd, 2020  
