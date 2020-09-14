Previous
Another Orb Weaver Spider! by rickster549
Another Orb Weaver Spider!

Couldn't see much of the web so sort of looked like it was just hanging in mid air.
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Danette Thompson ace
Lots of detail.
September 15th, 2020  
