Photo 1911
Vultures Trying to Dry Their Wings!
Waited in the car for a little while to let the rain stop and then tried to get out once again. Found these guys up there all spreading those wings and trying to dry out.
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
1
1
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th September 2020 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
You weren't the only one caught in the rain - at least you had a better place to dry out. Like the lighting on the tree
September 14th, 2020
