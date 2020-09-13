Previous
Vultures Trying to Dry Their Wings! by rickster549
Vultures Trying to Dry Their Wings!

Waited in the car for a little while to let the rain stop and then tried to get out once again. Found these guys up there all spreading those wings and trying to dry out.
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
You weren't the only one caught in the rain - at least you had a better place to dry out. Like the lighting on the tree
September 14th, 2020  
