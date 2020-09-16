Previous
Gulf Fritillary Butterfly! by rickster549
Gulf Fritillary Butterfly!

Watched this guy for some time, trying to get the open wing shot, and finally it landed just right.
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Esther Rosenberg ace
Those flowers is all I see right now in the fields. It does attract lots of butterflies, bees and other critters. Pretty with the wings open.
September 17th, 2020  
Milanie ace
I love the bright orange of these butterflies - wonderful focus on his details.
September 17th, 2020  
