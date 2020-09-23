Sign up
Photo 1921
Gulf Fritillary Butterfly!
Still quite a few of these flying around. Just getting them to stop is the hard part.
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5567
photos
150
followers
36
following
526% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd September 2020 10:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterflys-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice those orange colors. Great details on the wings.
September 24th, 2020
amyK
ace
Beautifully captured
September 24th, 2020
